Brewers' Travis Shaw: Back in action Wednesday
Shaw (wrist) returns to the lineup Wednesday against the Pirates.
Shaw has been out since Sunday after tweaking his wrist, but the issue was apparently a minor one as he'll end up missing just two games. He'll play third and bat cleanup.
More News
-
Brewers' Travis Shaw: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Travis Shaw: Dealing with sore wrist•
-
Brewers' Travis Shaw: Drives in four against Cubs•
-
Brewers' Travis Shaw: Out of lineup Monday•
-
Brewers' Travis Shaw: Scores twice in blowout win•
-
Brewers' Travis Shaw: Big night capped by walkoff walk Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...
-
Waivers: German, Peralta
If Domingo German somehow went unclaimed for the two-start week, you need to correct it, according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?