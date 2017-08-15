Shaw (foot) is starting at third base and hitting cleanup Tuesday against the Pirates.

He missed one game with the minor foot injury, but will be back in the four hole for the opener of a two-game series against the Pirates, as expected. So far Shaw has avoided a repeat of 2016, when he collapsed in the second half. He is hitting .273/.351/.495 with a 27.9 percent strikeout rate and six home runs in 99 at-bats since the All-Star break.