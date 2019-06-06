Brewers' Travis Shaw: Benched versus lefty

Shaw is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins.

After returning from the 10-day injured list earlier this week, Shaw started both of the first two games of the series, going 2-for-7 with a double. Shaw is expected to see the bulk of the starts at third base for the foreseeable future, though he may only occupy the large side of a platoon rather than handle a full-time role. Hernan Perez will pick up the start at second base while Mike Moustakas covers the hot corner in Shaw's stead.