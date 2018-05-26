Brewers' Travis Shaw: Big night capped by walkoff walk Friday

Shaw went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run and three RBI in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Mets.

His second-inning solo shot off Noah Syndergaard was impressive, but it was his final plate appearance that proved to be the most crucial, as he took a bases-loaded walk from AJ Ramos to bring home the winning run. The third baseman's .254/.338/.541 slash line on the season is a few singles shy of last year's performance, but with 13 homers and 34 RBI through 50 games, the 28-year-old is actually ahead of his career-best power pace from 2017.