Brewers' Travis Shaw: Blasts first homer of 2019

Shaw went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Cardinals.

After going 0-for-7 in the first two games of the year, Shaw clobbered a 410-foot blast to center field in the third inning off Dakota Hudson. The 28-year-old is hitting third in a dangerous Brewers lineup behind reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich, and Shaw should see more than his share of RBI opportunities as the season progresses.