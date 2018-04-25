Brewers' Travis Shaw: Blasts three-run homer in win
Shaw went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Royals.
The blast ended up being the difference in the 5-2 win, and Shaw has now gone yard in three of the last four games. Though last year's 31-homer, 101-RBI outburst looked poised to be a career year, Shaw is showing no signs of slowing down and has a slash line of .291/.390/.547 - all of which would be career-best marks.
