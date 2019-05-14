Brewers' Travis Shaw: Bound for minors or IL
The Brewers are expected to place Shaw on the 10-day injured list Tuesday or option him to Triple-A San Antonio, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Rosenthal notes that Shaw is tending to a hand/wrist issue, though there had been no prior reports indicating that the 29-year-old was nursing any sort of injury. Whatever the case may be, Shaw is set to surrender his spot on the 25-man roster to top prospect Keston Hiura, who will be called up from Triple-A and presumably step in as the team's everyday second baseman. Hiura's arrival will push Mike Moustakas to his more natural position at third, leaving no room for the struggling Shaw to receive regular at-bats. Shaw is batting just .163 with a career-worst 32.5 percent strikeout rate across 154 plate appearances this season.
