Shaw went 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBI in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Cubs.

Oddly enough, Shaw didn't record a hit for either of his two RBI. He walked with the bases loaded in the first inning and was later hit by a pitch with the bases jammed in the ninth. Still, the 31-year-old is up to 17 RBI this season, matching his 2020 total in nearly 90 fewer at-bats.