Shaw went 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Marlins.

Shaw backed up his two-run shot Saturday with another three hits and RBI on Sunday, drawing him within five RBI of triple digits for the season. He's struggled during September, batting just .212/.317/.423 through Sunday's action. The 27-year-old third baseman has gotten back on track with a three-game hitting streak during the Marlins series and will look to extend it to four Monday in the series opener versus the Pirates.

