Shaw went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two strikeouts in Wednesday's win over the Pirates.

The 27-year-old has now hit safely in nine straight games, and he's homered in two of his last three. Shaw missed a start over the weekend with a foot injury, and it's possible he will require additional maintenance in the near future, but it doesn't seem like the issue will limit him in any significant way moving forward.