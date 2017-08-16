Play

Shaw went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two strikeouts in Wednesday's win over the Pirates.

The 27-year-old has now hit safely in nine straight games, and he's homered in two of his last three. Shaw missed a start over the weekend with a foot injury, and it's possible he will require additional maintenance in the near future, but it doesn't seem like the issue will limit him in any significant way moving forward.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast