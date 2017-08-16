Brewers' Travis Shaw: Connects for 26th home run
Shaw went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two strikeouts in Wednesday's win over the Pirates.
The 27-year-old has now hit safely in nine straight games, and he's homered in two of his last three. Shaw missed a start over the weekend with a foot injury, and it's possible he will require additional maintenance in the near future, but it doesn't seem like the issue will limit him in any significant way moving forward.
