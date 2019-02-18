Brewers' Travis Shaw: Could stick at third base

Shaw said he expects to play third base, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It was originally thought that Shaw would transition to second base -- as he did last season -- following Milwaukee's decision to bring back Mike Moustakas, but it sounds like the 30-year-old could return to the hot corner in 2019. Manager Craig Counsell confirmed Moustakas is expected to play some second base during spring training, though he offered no hints as to how positions may shake out during the season. Shaw hit .241/.345/.480 with 32 homers and 86 RBI last season, so he figures to be in the lineup more often than not regardless of position.