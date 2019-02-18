Brewers' Travis Shaw: Could stick at third base
Shaw said he expects to play third base, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
It was originally thought that Shaw would transition to second base -- as he did last season -- following Milwaukee's decision to bring back Mike Moustakas, but it sounds like the 30-year-old could return to the hot corner in 2019. Manager Craig Counsell confirmed Moustakas is expected to play some second base during spring training, though he offered no hints as to how positions may shake out during the season. Shaw hit .241/.345/.480 with 32 homers and 86 RBI last season, so he figures to be in the lineup more often than not regardless of position.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Baseball 2019 sleeper picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Ripple effects of Moustakas signing
Signing with the Brewers seems like good news for Mike Moustakas, but Scott White says it's...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
12-team Head-to-head points auction
Every auction is different, of course, but Scott White says it wasn't so surprising to see...
-
Best Fantasy Baseball breakouts 2019
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Undervalued assets
There are a lot of ways to define a sleeper. Heath Cummings says the most simple way is also...