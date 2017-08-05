Brewers' Travis Shaw: Day-to-day with neck injury
Shaw has been diagnosed with a neck contusion and is listed as day-to-day.
Shaw was hit by an errant throw from Jesus Sucre while attempting to steal second base during Saturday's game against the Rays, but fortunately avoids a serious head injury after medical testing. Hernan Perez, who took over at third base in his stead, is the most likely candidate for increased playing time if the injury requires more extensive rest.
