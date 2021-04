Shaw was diagnosed with a bruised shin following Sunday's win over the Cardinals, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Shaw exited Sunday's game as a precautionary measure after he fouled a pitch off his right shin during the fourth inning. Manager Craig Counsell didn't sound too concerned about the issue and said that Shaw hasn't been ruled out for Monday's series opener against the Cubs. Daniel Robertson could fill in at third base if Shaw is forced to miss any time.