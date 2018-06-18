Brewers' Travis Shaw: Dealing with sore wrist

Shaw is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates due to a sore wrist, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Shaw apparently tweaked his right wrist during Sunday's loss to the Phillies, leaving him day-to-day. Hernan Perez is starting at third base and hitting fifth in his stead.

