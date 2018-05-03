Shaw was removed from Wednesday's game against the Reds with a right foot contusion.

Shaw fouled a ball off his foot in the second inning, and while he was able to finish out the at-bat, he was promptly removed prior to the bottom half of the inning. He'll likely be headed for additional tests in the coming days to confirm he's simply dealing with a bruise. Hernan Perez replaced him at third base.

