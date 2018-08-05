Brewers' Travis Shaw: Drives 21st home run
Shaw went 1-for-3 with a grand slam Saturday against the Rockies.
Shaw took southpaw Tyler Anderson deep in the first inning for his 21st home run of the season. Though he now has three home runs in his past 10 games, the longball came as a surprise given that Shaw entered Saturday's game slugging just .239 without the platoon advantage in 88 at-bats this season. While the Brewers infield is crowded due to their acquisitions at the trade deadline, Shaw has been in the starting lineup for three of four games since July 31.
