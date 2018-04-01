Brewers' Travis Shaw: Drives in three Saturday
Shaw went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and three RBI in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Padres.
With Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain getting on base a combined nine times ahead of him Saturday, it's no wonder Shaw was able to drive in his first runs of the season. The 27-year-old is coming off a career year, but given the additional support the front office added to the roster in the offseason, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Shaw top the 101 RBI he racked up in 2017.
More News
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...