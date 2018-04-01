Shaw went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and three RBI in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Padres.

With Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain getting on base a combined nine times ahead of him Saturday, it's no wonder Shaw was able to drive in his first runs of the season. The 27-year-old is coming off a career year, but given the additional support the front office added to the roster in the offseason, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Shaw top the 101 RBI he racked up in 2017.