Brewers' Travis Shaw: Enjoys two-homer day

Shaw went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI on Friday against Arizona.

Shaw delivered his second and third homers of the spring, a two-run blast in the first inning and a solo shot in the fourth to give Milwaukee a 3-0 lead. He's unsurprisingly hit right-handed pitching well so far in camp, although he'll continue to focus on improving against lefties.

