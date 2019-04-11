Brewers' Travis Shaw: Exits after HBP
Shaw was removed from Wednesday's game against the Angels after being hit by a pitch on the right hand, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
Shaw was hit on the back of the right hand during his first at-bat and attempted to stay in the game after a visit from the athletic trainer, but exited after spending a few pitches at first base. Hernan Perez steps into the lineup in his absence and will play the keystone, shifting Mike Moustakas to third base. Shaw was officially diagnosed with a bruise after X-rays came back negative.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy bullpen management rankings
SportsLine's Paul Mammino tells you which closers you can trust.
-
Waivers, Winners and Losers
Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...
-
H2H Trade Chart
Think the Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino injuries present a good opportunity to buy low?...
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...