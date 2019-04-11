Brewers' Travis Shaw: Exits after HBP

Shaw was removed from Wednesday's game against the Angels after being hit by a pitch on the right hand, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Shaw was hit on the back of the right hand during his first at-bat and attempted to stay in the game after a visit from the athletic trainer, but exited after spending a few pitches at first base. Hernan Perez steps into the lineup in his absence and will play the keystone, shifting Mike Moustakas to third base. Shaw was officially diagnosed with a bruise after X-rays came back negative.