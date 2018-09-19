Brewers' Travis Shaw: Exits after HBP

Shaw left Tuesday's game against the Reds after being hit by a pitch in the right knee, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Shaw took a fastball to the knee during the third inning and remained in the game to run the bases, but did not retake the field for the following inning. The Fox Sports Wisconsin television broadcast announced Shaw was diagnosed with a right knee bruise. The 28-year-old should be considered day-to-day for now, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him out of the lineup Wednesday due to the Brewers' plethora of infield options and Thursday's scheduled off day.