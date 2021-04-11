Shaw was removed from Sunday's game against the Cardinals as a precaution after fouling a pitch off his right ankle/shin, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The 30-year-old fouled a pitch off his right lower leg during the fourth inning before flying out to center field, and he was replaced in the field for the following frame. Shaw went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored before exiting the contest, and he should be considered day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener against the Cubs.