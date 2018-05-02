Brewers' Travis Shaw: Exits early Wednesday
Shaw was removed from Wednesday's game against the Reds with an apparent injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Shaw fouled a ball off his foot in the top of the second inning. While he was able to finish the at-bat, he was replaced by Hernan Perez at third base prior to the bottom half of the inning. Specifics of the injury remain unclear at this point.
