Brewers' Travis Shaw: Expected back Monday
Shaw (neck), who is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays, said he expects to rejoin the starting nine for Monday's series opener with the Twins, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Shaw is still dealing with some residual soreness in his neck after he was hit while attempting to steal second base in Saturday's game, but it's nothing that's expected to linger for more than a day. While Hernan Perez will enter the lineup in Shaw's stead Sunday, fantasy owners should feel plenty comfortable keeping Shaw active heading into the upcoming week.
