Brewers' Travis Shaw: Expected back next week

Manager Craig Counsell said Shaw (wrist) is expected to rejoin the Brewers during the team's next homestand, which begins Tuesday against the Marlins, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Shaw has been sidelined since May 14 with a right wrist injury. He's currently rehabbing with Triple-A San Antonio, and he's expected to rejoin the Brewers after the Missions' weekend series against Triple-A Omaha, assuming everything goes off without a hitch. Shaw -- who hit just .163 in 40 games with the Brewers prior to landing on the shelf -- is hitting just .174 in six games with San Antonio, so it's unclear what role he'll fill once healthy, especially with youngster Keston Hiura holding his own at the keystone.