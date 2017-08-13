Brewers' Travis Shaw: Expected back Tuesday
Brewers manager Craig Counsell said he expects Shaw (foot) to play Tuesday against the Pirates, Carson Mason of MLB.com reports.
Shaw is sitting out the series finale Sunday against the Reds after fouling a ball off his right foot a day earlier, which resulted in him leaving the stadium in a walking boot. X-rays cleared Shaw of any structural damage to the foot and it sounds like he's already seen his soreness subside, so with a couple days of rest, the expectation is that he'll be ready to reclaim a regular role at third base during the upcoming week. The newly acquired Neil Walker will cover the hot corner in Shaw's absence Sunday, but it's expected that Walker will see most of his starts at second base during the contests to follow.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...