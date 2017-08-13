Brewers manager Craig Counsell said he expects Shaw (foot) to play Tuesday against the Pirates, Carson Mason of MLB.com reports.

Shaw is sitting out the series finale Sunday against the Reds after fouling a ball off his right foot a day earlier, which resulted in him leaving the stadium in a walking boot. X-rays cleared Shaw of any structural damage to the foot and it sounds like he's already seen his soreness subside, so with a couple days of rest, the expectation is that he'll be ready to reclaim a regular role at third base during the upcoming week. The newly acquired Neil Walker will cover the hot corner in Shaw's absence Sunday, but it's expected that Walker will see most of his starts at second base during the contests to follow.