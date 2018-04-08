Brewers' Travis Shaw: Gets day off Sunday
Shaw is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
Shaw will begin the day on the bench for the first time this season as the Brewers close out their four-game series against lefty Jose Quintana and the Cubs. The third baseman posted multi-hit performances in three of his first four starts this year but is hitting just .200 (4-for-20) with no walks in the team's past five games. Hernan Perez draws the start at third base in his stead. Expect to see Shaw back in the starting lineup Monday against the Cardinals.
