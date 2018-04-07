Shaw went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer in Milwaukee's 5-4 loss to the Cubs on Friday.

Shaw had been swinging the bat pretty well coming into the game with a .310 average and three multi-hit games and he got his first long ball of the year with Friday's blast off Kyle Hendricks. His 31 homers were the hallmark of his breakout campaign last year, so if he can manage to approach that number again while continuing to hit for solid average, Shaw will again be one of the best fantasy contributors to be found in Milwaukee's lineup.