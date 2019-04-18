Brewers' Travis Shaw: Getting back on track

Shaw went 2-for-4 with a double in Wednesday's loss to the Cardinals.

Shaw is still hitting just .217 with a .629 OPS on the season, but he is showing signs of getting things going at the plate, tallying seven hits over 21 at-bats (.333 BA) with two doubles and two RBI over his last five games. Despite Shaw's early-season struggles, he has still manned the hot corner in 17 of the Brewers' 19 games to date.

