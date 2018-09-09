Brewers' Travis Shaw: Goes deep Saturday
Shaw went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Giants.
Shaw took Chris Stratton deep in the first inning to record his 28th home run of the season. While it was his second home run in his past eight games, Shaw has just five hits in his last 28 at-bats. Despite his recent struggles, he continues to get regular starts at second base -- though he does sit against southpaws -- and is a good source of power and counting stats as a result.
