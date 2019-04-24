Brewers' Travis Shaw: Goes deep twice

Shaw went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs Tuesday against the Cardinals.

Shaw continued to heat up at the dish, blasting solo shots in the sixth and ninth innings. He now has three home runs in his past two games and four for the season. After a slow start and an injury scare after getting hit in the hand, it appears Shaw is getting back on track at the plate.

