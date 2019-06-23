Brewers' Travis Shaw: Goes yard in win
Shaw went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Reds on Sunday.
Shaw hit a first-pitch fastball from Anthony DeSclafani 465 feet to right field in the third inning. The home run was the longest home run of the season for the Brewers and traveled out of the stadium with an 113-MPH exit velocity. Shaw needs to start hitting to ward off top-prospect Keston Hiura. Shaw has a disappointing .167/.275/.294 slash line through 55 games this season.
