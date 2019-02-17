Brewers' Travis Shaw: Headed for more time at second
Shaw figures to draw starts at second base following Milwaukee's signing of Mike Moustakas, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.
Shaw appeared in line to begin the season as the club's everyday third baseman, but after the Brewers came to terms with Moustakas, that plan figures to change. Shaw manned the keystone in 39 games during the second half of the 2018 campaign, allowing for Moustakas to start at the hot corner. Fantasy owners should expect more of the same in 2019. Keeping in mind that manager Craig Counsell likes to have options at second base, Shaw could share playing time with Cory Spangenberg, Hernan Perez and Tyler Saladino, although, given Shaw's impressive power and his left-handed bat, he should see the lion's share of at-bats. While the former ninth-round pick out of Kent State saw his batting average plummet to .241 through 152 games a year ago, he belted 32 homers and drove in 86 runs despite learning a new position.
