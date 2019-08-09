Brewers' Travis Shaw: Heads back to Triple-A

Shaw was optioned to Triple-A San Antonio prior to Friday's game against the Rangers.

Playing time has been tough to come by for Shaw, and he is just 2-for-14 with five strikeouts in the eight games he has played in during this most recent stint with the big-league club. Hernan Perez's contract was selected from Triple-A in a corresponding move.

