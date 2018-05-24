Brewers' Travis Shaw: Heads to bench Thursday
Shaw will take a seat for Thursday's matchup against the Mets.
Shaw will get just his second off day of the season, and he'll be replaced at third base by Hernan Perez. Over his last 14 games, Shaw is batting .275 with five home runs and 13 RBI.
