Brewers' Travis Shaw: Heating up at Triple-A level

Shaw went 7-for-16 (.438) with four home runs, eight RBI and a 3:2 BB:K in 20 plate appearances over his last five games with Triple-A San Antonio.

Shaw was sent to Triple-A in late June after posting just a .568 OPS over 57 big-league games, and it appears he may be finally getting things going at the plate. He will likely need an extended run of quality at-bats before the Brewers consider calling him up again; but even then, the club could opt to wait until September if Mike Moustakas and Keston Hiura keep getting the job done offensively.