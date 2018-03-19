Shaw went 8-for-21 (.381) with four home runs and six RBI over his last eight spring games.

Shaw was hitting just .154 after five spring games, but after his hot surge his spring batting average now sits at .294, and he has a 1.010 OPS to boot. Shaw has occupied the cleanup spot in 11 of the 13 games he has appeared in this spring, and will hit out of that slot regularly when the regular season gets underway.