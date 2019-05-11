Brewers' Travis Shaw: Held out as expected

Shaw is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cubs.

It was announced Friday that Shaw would be held out of all three games this weekend in order to clear his head, so it comes as no surprise that he is not in Saturday's starting nine. Mike Moustakas will cover third base in Shaw's place, and Hernan Perez will replace Moustakas at second base.

