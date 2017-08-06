Shaw (neck) is not in the lineup for the Brewers' series finale with the Rays on Sunday.

After getting drilled in the neck by an errant throw while attempting to steal second, Shaw will get the day off to rest his injury. Continue to consider him day-to-day for now as Hernan Perez moves into the starting lineup to replace him at third base.

