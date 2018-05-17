Shaw went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks.

The 28-year-old also doubled in the fifth inning and would come around to score his second run of the game. Shaw has gone deep four times in the last nine games, driving in 10 runs in that span. After hitting 31 home runs with 101 RBI in his breakout 2017 campaign, Shaw now has 10 long balls and 26 RBI through 43 games this year.