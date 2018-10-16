Brewers' Travis Shaw: Hits bench for Game 4

Shaw is not in the lineup for Game 4 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Shaw will hit the bench for Game 4 with a lefty in Rich Hill toeing the rubber for the Dodgers. Jonathan Schoop will man second base and hit sixth in his place. Through the first three games of the series, Shaw is 3-for-10 with an RBI and two runs scored.

