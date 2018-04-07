Shaw went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer in Milwaukee's 5-4 win over the Cubs on Friday.

Shaw had been swinging the bat pretty well coming into the game -- he was hitting .310 with three multi-hit games -- and he got his first long ball of the year with Friday's blast off Kyle Hendricks. His 31 homers were the hallmark of his breakout campaign last year, so if he can manage to approach that number again while continuing to hit for solid average, Shaw will again be one of the best fantasy contributors in Milwaukee's lineup.