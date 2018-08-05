Brewers' Travis Shaw: Hits grand slam in win

Shaw went 1-for-3 with a grand slam Saturday against the Rockies.

Shaw took southpaw Tyler Anderson deep in the first inning for his 21st home run of the season. Though he now has three home runs in his past 10 games, the long ball came as a surprise given that Shaw entered Saturday's game slugging just .239 in 88 at-bats against lefties this season. While the Brewers infield is crowded due to acquisitions at the trade deadline, Shaw has been in the starting lineup for three of four games since July 31.

More News
Our Latest Stories