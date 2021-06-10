Shaw landed on the 10-day injured list with a dislocated left shoulder Thursday.
Shaw was diagnosed with the injury Wednesday after walking off the field against the Reds with a cast around his left arm. It's no surprise to see that he'll be shut down for at least 10 days. Reliever Patrick Weigel was recalled in a corresponding move. Daniel Robertson, Pablo Reyes and Jace Peterson could be in line for starts at the hot corner, with Luis Urias needed at second base to cover for Kolten Wong (oblique).