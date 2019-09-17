Play

Brewers' Travis Shaw: Hits pinch-hit homer

Shaw hit a pinch-hit home run in Monday's victory over the Padres.

Shaw had gone hitless in his first 19 at-bats of the month, but he came through in a big spot Monday, hitting his first home run at the big-league level since June 23. Shaw has been a part-time player since rejoining the Brewers in late August, and given that he has not started a game since Sept. 10, he will almost certainly remain one the rest of the way.

