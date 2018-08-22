Brewers' Travis Shaw: Hits solo home run

Shaw went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the visiting Reds.

Shaw got his 26th homer of the year in the third inning off starter Sal Romano, marking his third homer in his last four games. The 28-year-old is hitting .246/.335/.485 with 20 doubles, 60 runs and 72 RBI this year. Shaw is within range of the 31 home runs he hit last year but is significantly below the .273 batting average he posted.

