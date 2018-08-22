Brewers' Travis Shaw: Hits solo home run
Shaw went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the visiting Reds.
Shaw got his 26th homer of the year in the third inning off starter Sal Romano, marking his third homer in his last four games. The 28-year-old is hitting .246/.335/.485 with 20 doubles, 60 runs and 72 RBI this year. Shaw is within range of the 31 home runs he hit last year but is significantly below the .273 batting average he posted.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...