Brewers' Travis Shaw: Hits walk-off to beat Cubs
Shaw went 2-for-4 and hit a two-run walk-off home run in Saturday's victory over the Cubs.
The Brewers were on the verge of losing their third extra-inning game in a row versus the Cubs, but Shaw's big fly turned a one-run deficit into a one-run lead and ended the game. Shaw now has totals of 31 home runs and 99 RBI on the season, and he will have seven more games this season to add to both numbers.
