Brewers' Travis Shaw: Hitting well as spring winds down

Shaw went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Saturday's split-squad game against the Royals.

Shaw has hit the ball well as the spring has wound down, going 6-for-20 (.300) with Saturday's homer and four RBI over his previous seven exhibition contests. He is locked in as the club's starting third baseman -- teammate Mike Moustakas, a third baseman by trade, will play second instead -- and figures to spend most of his time in the cleanup spot like he did in 2018.

