Brewers' Travis Shaw: Homers and drives in three Friday
Shaw went 3-for-6 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's win over the Rockies.
Shaw hit a solo homer -- his eighth of the year -- in the third, got an RBI single in the fifth and later drove home the go-ahead run on a single in the 10th. This was Shaw's second consecutive three-hit game, bringing his slash line to .248/.325/.489. The third baseman has 22 RBI and 24 runs to go along with 10 doubles on the season.
