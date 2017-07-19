Brewers' Travis Shaw: Homers in Tuesday's loss
Shaw went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Pirates.
Shaw totaled just one hit -- albeit a home run -- in the first three games after the All-Star break, but he notched five over his last two games to raise his batting average eight points to .299. Shaw is tied for sixth in the NL with 69 RBI and his holding his own against left-handers, so expect him to continue playing nearly every day at third base.
More News
-
Brewers' Travis Shaw: Sits versus left-hander•
-
Brewers' Travis Shaw: Returns Tuesday, as promised•
-
Brewers' Travis Shaw: X-rays negative, says he'll play Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Travis Shaw: Removal deemed precautionary•
-
Brewers' Travis Shaw: Exits after being hit by pitch in hand•
-
Brewers' Travis Shaw: Rejoins lineup Monday•
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....