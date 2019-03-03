Brewers' Travis Shaw: Homers off lefty

Shaw went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's spring win over the Cubs.

Shaw drew the start at third base as the Brewers continue to test Mike Moustakas at second base, and took southpaw Jon Lester deep during the first inning for his first spring homer. Shaw struggled heavily against left-handers in 2018 with a .209/.303/.296 slash line and only two home runs in 133 plate appearances.

